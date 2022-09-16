City based folk ensemble Fakira’s newest album Hare Krishna releases today

There can’t be anything more raw yet soulful than folk music and city based ensemble Fakira is one such young band who bears the flag of folk culture with pride. The five member arrangement consists of playback singer Timir Biswas on the vocals, guitarists Chayan Chakraborty and Apurba Das, Kunaal Biswas on the bass guitar and Bunty on drums and percussion. What started off as an attempt to find one’s true musical connect ended up in an arrangement that is trotting around the globe today to strengthen cultural roots of Bengal. Fakira will be releasing their second album Hare Krishna today at TopCat CCU that will see them sew three different musical philosophies into one. The album consists of a total of eight songs that include a few seldom heard folk tunes along with some popular ones. The members offer us a glimpse into their release:

How was this album conceived?

We have always tried to provide new concepts to our audiences, and explore folk music independently. Our first album Itarpana delved deep into the Bengal Qawwali genre and our upcoming album Hare Krishna isn’t about just one song. Three different songs and philosophies of three individuals across eras are being sewn into one in this album. We will also be releasing a video of the song, where all the eight videos of each of the tracks will flow after the other like a movie. We have recorded the tracks at Yashraj Films Studio, Mumbai with a Dolby Atmos sound technology. Our album will be released across all platforms digitally, along with a few CDs for the ones who still believe in nostalgia. The video will be available on our YouTube channel. We will also be launching our official website and merchandise today.

Who would you consider as your inspiration?

There’s no particular inspiration as such. We are nomadic souls, always on the go and there are numerous inspirations we have come across only once in life. We frequent Baul melas in the rural parts of Bengal, and meet so many local musicians in the process. We can’t pinpoint any particular individual amongst them as our inspiration.

What are some of the instruments that you have used in Hare Krishna?

We have used a lot of Banjo and Middle-Eastern stroke instruments in the new tracks, alongside unique percussion from across the world.

You also have multiple tours lined up in the coming months…

We will soon be leaving on a month-long tour across the United States. There are eight shows lined up across eight cities so far, which might increase in number. We will be promoting our album and merchandise thoroughly there, and get busy with college fest shows as soon as we are back. We are also planning a promotional activity on the lines of a travel diary for our new album.