A memoir in music and lyrics 

Raman Negi stepped into the music industry as the frontman of New Delhi-based band The Local Train. After news broke out that Negi, a Noida resident, was quitting the band, fans were shocked given the band’s popularity. A few months later, Negi admits being in a better space where he found the “freedom to execute ideas”. After releasing three singles, the artist dropped another groovy track, Gaayab, last week—these singles are from his upcoming album that will be released soon. In this interview, the artist speaks to us about life as an independent artist, his upcoming album, and more. Excerpts…

1. You left The Local Train early this year. How is life as an independent artist coming about?

The last few months have been really exciting. Now that I am doing everything on my own—writing, recording, producing, etc.,—I am exploring different sides to the kind of musician I am. It has been a very rewarding experience to have enjoyed the freedom I have got to execute my art and ideas. As you grow as a musician, how you consume and create music really changes. I have the creative control to find my own voice. [After being part of a popular band] starting out as an independent musician also keeps you humble.

2. Your fourth single Gaayab from the upcoming album released recently. Tell us about the process of working on it and collaborating with musician Gaurav Chintamani.

Gaurav—an accomplished musician in himself—is producing the album. To have someone like him helping me achieve my goal has been great. Gaayab is my favorite song among the ones that have been released till now. The song is like a love letter to the past. Gaayab tries to capture the emotion of moving forward, leaving things behind, and trying to deal with it [the situation]. The process of writing this song has been extremely intimate and personal. The idea I had in my head, I have actually been able to put that in this song. You also grow as the song begins taking shape.

3. The single Mehroom was a personal account. Gaayab touches on losing a confidante while pursuing their dreams. I am interested to know if the album is autobiographical in nature?

Yes, it is going to be an autobiographical album... like a diary of what I am going through and the changes in my life. I write songs from experiences—how I am growing as an artist, or as a human being, how I feel right now—that is all I know. The album will be called ‘Shaksiyat’, it’s actually about my personality as a musician, what I want to say right now, and how I have grown. All of this comes from my experiences. This is what I had envisioned.

As for the process [of working on the album], I would say this is something I have never done before. With each song, I am trying to push my boundaries. I never thought I would be in a place where I would do all these things… create my own album.

4. The four songs that have been released till date have very different tonal qualities. Has the process of working on the album helped you find your individual voice?

I think all the songs take their own shape and I happen to just follow the course when I am producing it. It gives me a great chance to experiment with the sounds. Ek Din is a funky song that talks about the defeatist attitude of people around me, Koyla is about believing in yourself, Mehroom is about reflecting on a time when you are down. Theoretically, these might be about looking forward to life.

All the songs on the album have different themes. The next one is like a lullaby. This [creating songs across genres] allows me to be free and just let loose about how I want to create the song.

‘Gaayab’ by Raman Negi is streaming on all leading platforms