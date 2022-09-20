Actress and singer Malobika Banerjee turns rapper with her new single Jee Lene Do

Actress and singer Malobika Banerjee, who was seen in music videos such as Nee Venakale Nadichi with Vijay Deverakonda and known for her work in Bengali films such as Kokhono Biday Bolo Na, Sada Canvas and Katmundu, is coming up with her new song Jee Lene Do that's releasing on September 27. This is a rap song written by her.

"I never thought I'll do rap songs but I wrote the same and tried my best to give my audiences something fresh. Nowadays, with so many romantic numbers releasing, my song is like a fresh breath of air. There are very few female rappers so I don’t mind taking on challenges as a rapper. The song is based on a heartbreak story and the video tells a pop star’s real-life story to the audience," tells Malobika.

Malobika Banerjee

Talking about the dearth of female-centric music videos or female pop singers, she states, "When a singer or an actor wants to tell her story then why do we put a male actor just for the sake of it in the story? The audience accepts female-centric films and I am sure they will accept a female-centric music video too".

Malobika Banerjee

"We need to grow up...we already loved and liked Western female pop singers right from Shakira to Cardy B, JLO to Dua Lipa and now, we are fans of Black Pink (K-pop). So, the audiences are maturing and they want something new. Hence, I tried to do that with Jee Lene Do," she adds.