Easy Wanderlings to launch their new EP ‘Caught in a Parade’ post nationwide tour that will be flagged off from Chennai, this Thursday

Pune-based eight-piece band Easy Wanderlings describe their work as a musical journal of cherished memories and conversations, weaving a tapestry of soul, pop and folk music. With the release of their latest single earlier in September, Mayflower — a collaboration with Nikhil D’Souza — also marks the beginning of their tour around the country with the first performance in Chennai on September 22. The EP Caught in a Parade that features Mayflower releases on October 7. We caught up with the band to find out more about the single, the upcoming EP, what one can expect at the performance in Chennai and lots more.

How did the EP Caught in a Parade come about?

Abraham Zachariah (drums/percussion): Caught in a Parade is a very important mile marker for us as a band. It started with a creative exploration. As we made more music together, we also understood the kind of musicians we were. Everyone added their creative spark to create this EP which also pushed us to find a new sound. The album is also more introspective in its writing, bringing together our collective thoughts and ideas. The songs in the EP speak about diverse themes related to the human condition — modern love, social stigmas and moving in circles driven by our deep desires.

How would you define your sound?

Sharad Rao (guitar/vocals): If our initial releases were more on the folk and indie-pop side of things, this one is more towards modern soul and funk. The goal for us is to make music without getting caught up in genres. To make music that we genuinely feel — in that moment — but still capturing the essence of the Wanderlings. We think this EP is a great first step in that direction.

Mayflower ft. Nikhil D’Souza by Easy Wanderlings

What can we look forward to at your performance in Chennai?

Sanyanth Naroth (composer/lyricist/rhythm guitar/lead vocals): Performing in Chennai is always a blast. This city is pretty much home ground for us since three members from the band are from here. We will be playing songs from our first album, the new EP Caught in a Parade and some never before heard Easy Wanderlings music.

Tell us a bit about the collaboration Mayflower with Nikhil D’Souza on this EP? What have been some of the responses you have received?

Sanyanth: Mayflower explores the idea of envy, and how life’s rigours and hassles make us wish we were dealt a better hand. This year, we’ve generally been looking out for more collaborations with both international and local artistes. For Mayflower, we needed a very specific vocal texture. We’ve been admirers of Nikhil’s work and had a good feeling his voice would suit the song. We sent him the track and before we knew it we were all in the studio. We love the way it has come out and are very happy to have had him on this special song.

What can we expect from you next, in terms of projects and plans?

Sharad: We’ve been a band since 2015 and over the years we’ve played at all the important venues and festivals in India. At this point, we’re putting all our resources into figuring out a European tour. It’s proving to be rather difficult, but we’re confident we can pull it off in the next two years. Besides that, we’re excited to start collaborating with different artistes, international and otherwise. Featuring Nikhil D’Souza on Mayflower was a great first step in that direction.

INR 600 onwards. September 22. 8.30 pm onwards. At Barracuda Brew, Nungambakkam.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal