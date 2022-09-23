Barcelona’s Sant Andreu Jazz Band makes its India debut at Windmills Craftworks

Hopes are certainly high for Joan Chamorro, who along with his outfit, the Sant Andreu Jazz Band (SAJB), will perform in India for the first time. The band is all set to take the stage at Windmills Craftworks to mark the microbrewery’s 10th anniversary.

The band, which was formed in 2006 at Escola Municipal de Musica de Sant Andreu, has performed at various venues across the globe. In 2012, a documentary was also made on the work of the band titled A Film About Kids and Music, which focused on one of the band’s most unique features — its members at the time were primarily children. We spoke to Joan, the founder of the band, to find out more about their performance in the city.

What can the audience expect from your performance?

The list of songs that we are going to perform include Portuguese and English numbers including De Conversa En Conversa, Sem Fantasia, September Song and Show Me The Way. It is a repertoire full of swing but also of Brazilian rhythms.

Who is the youngest and the oldest member of the band and what instruments do they play?

The youngest is Koldo Munne, who is 16 years old. He sings and plays the alto and baritone sax respectively. The oldest is a drummer, aged 30, who was the first drummer of the band. He joined us more than 16 years ago.

What are you looking forward to the most during your visit to India?

For me, the most important thing these days is that the public should be able to enjoy our music. On the other hand, it is our first visit to this wonderful country. We want to learn a little about its culture and customs, and visit some places and meet people.

Joan Chamorro

You’ve come a long way from performing in classrooms and hotel lobbies. Could you tell us a bit about your journey?

The journey has been very long. We have played in various countries around the world, especially in Europe and America. Along with some of the musicians that emerged from the SAJB , I have also played in Turkey, South Africa, Japan and many more countries. We have performed on small stages and also on stages with 2,000 people in the audience. We have performed in clubs too where it is more intimate.

You have been training kids for a long time now. What are some of the challenges you face while working with them?

For me, the most important part is to make them fall in love with music and jazz from their first contact with the instrument they are playing. If I get them interested in it, the rest will follow. That is why the first classes are so important. We can all make music. You only need motivation and desire, and providing them with that is part of my job.

You have mostly performed on the baritone saxophone. Did you learn to play any new instrument during the pandemic?

My main instrument is the baritone sax, you’re right. But the instrument that I have played and recorded the most in the last 15 years is the double bass. During the pandemic, I took up the trumpet, the tenor sax and the clarinet and the bass clarinet while also playing the transverse flute on a regular basis. I have some recordings with all of them, but mostly with the double bass and the baritone sax.

Joan with a member of the band

What do you have lined up next after your performance here?

Well, concerts in different countries, with the whole band and with some small groups that emerged from it. Perhaps one of the most important concerts is the one on November 25, at the Palua de la Musica, within the Barcelona Jazz Festival. There will also be four or five recordings that we have been

making over the last year. Anyway, we continue, after 16 years of life, with great enthusiasm and desire to continue teaching and learning.

₹1,000 upwards. September 23 & 24, 9.30 pm; September 25, 8 pm. At Whitefield

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so