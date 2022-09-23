Musician Nikhita Gandhi talks about her upcoming track Maharani

Nikhita Gandhi shares a long history with the City of Joy, and has taken her musical roots to shores beyond as an adult with numerous chart-toppers like Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa, Raabta, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and many more. The La Martiniere for Girls Kolkata alumna has lent her voice to multilingual hits like Tui Bolbo Na Tumi from Dev- Rukmini’s Kishmish, and Ranga Rangeli from V. She has taken the independent way with an EP titled Saazish previously, and is now all set to launch her single Maharani on September 26th ahead of Durga Puja. We catch up with the Kesariya (Brahmastra) singer ahead of her birthday on October 1st, to learn more about her upcoming track, composition style and future plans

Tell us about Maharani

My upcoming single Maharani talks about believing in oneself. It is a very female centric song and goddess Durga is the perfect representation of woman power to me. Hence, this will be the apt time for my upcoming single to see the light. It is a really fun track.

You are a trained classical singer, but your professional genre is pretty different. How did the shift happen?

It’s not a shift per se as I have grown up listening to a lot of Western genres, even though I have trained in Hindustani Classical. I have grown up listening to a spectrum of music thanks to my grandparents and their record player. Even in my professional career I have sung a lot of tunes which have an overpowering Indian touch and I enjoy all of it. My compositions however can preferably be categorised as pop.