The Indie Fest sees artistes like Lucky Ali and Lost Stories taking the stage

Steppinout’s first ever Indie Fest comes to the city with some of the best names from the indie music scene. Set to be held at Phoenix Marketcity, the event will have performances from prominent names like Lucky Ali and Lost Stories, apart from Jaden Maskie, Dikshant, Arham Fulfagar, and Micah. The artistes let us in on their setlist for the event, their upcoming releases and more.

Lucky Ali

Singer and songwriter, Lucky Ali, who struck a chord with O Sanam (the 1996 track from his first album Sunoh) is currently on his multi-city India tour and will be headlining the festival. The artiste reveals that he will present a good mix of his old and new songs. Talking about performing in the city, he says, “Bengaluru has always been amazing, it is home! I am currently focusing on my new album. Two of my albums — Intezaar and Mohabbat Zindagi — are out, and my next one, Sayyah, will follow soon.”

Lost Stories



Lost Stories, who are renowned for their unique amalgam of Indian folk and Afro house beats, is another act to look forward to. The DJ duo — Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi — are one of India’s most popular electronic artistes. Some of their popular tracks include the Vaseegara edit with Jonitha Gandhi’s vocals, Jungkook’s Euphoria remix and Bombay Dreams with KSHMR. “We have curated a playlist that includes a mix of our originals, some edits and a few commercial tracks,” shares Prayag, who put out Lost Stories’ latest track Snap.

Jaden Maskie

(Recut) with Kimera and Jai Dhir, earlier this month. Recently signed by the label Farmhouse Music, Goa-based artiste Jaden Maskie will also take the stage this Saturday. He not only writes his songs but produces, mixes and masters his tunes too. The artiste is currently touring India as the opening act for Lucky Ali. “It’s my first public performance in Bengaluru. I plan to begin with more upbeat tunes and gradually tone it down to pure voices and melodies,” he shares, adding, “The audience will get to hear a few unreleased songs, and one of them is scheduled to be out next month. I have a few singles and an EP in the works as well,” he reveals, before signing off.



₹1,499 upwards. September 24, 5 pm. At Whitefield Main Road.

