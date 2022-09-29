India’s biggest hip hop dance festival BREEZER Vivid Shuffle returns in Mumbai this November

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season. The new season will once again be led by brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda. With its past five successful editions, the festival has built the biggest brand-led hip hop community in India, celebrating talent across multiple dances, music, and art forms. The festival is back on the ground this year and promises to bring to life the biggest-ever season on the largest scale yet. From being a primarily dance-based competition, it will now be a celebration of all things hip hop - live music, dance ciphers, street-style souks, fun interactive installations, photo ops, meet & greet, and of course workshops at the School of Shuffle.

In its sixth year, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle seeks to provide a platform for hip hop talent from the ‘streets’ of India, in a bid to make it accessible to the youth from all walks of life. This edition’s BVS experience has Block Parties lined up at Hyderabad on November 5 with a chance to meet youth icon and actor Vijay Deverakonda and in Guwahati on November 19 and a meet and greet session with the Headliner along with dance ciphers and top-notch music artists. A two-day fest in Mumbai on November 12-13 will witness high-voltage Breaking Cypher Battle, top-of-the-line music artists, and workshops on art, dance, and music at the School of Shuffle. The nation’s heartthrob Kriti Sanon will also be a part of the festive cheer!

Actor Kriti Sanon in her statement said, “I am proud to be associated with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle for the third consecutive year, this time in an all-new avatar. It’s great to see a platform that is truly working towards carving a path for the upcoming hip hop voices in India.”

Vijay Deverakonda, said, “In the past three years, I have seen some amazing talent take the stage at BVS. This year, I am even more excited to be a part of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s biggest-ever season, which will provide a stage for talent representation from all cities and towns of India, in a completely new format.”