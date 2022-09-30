Sick Society’s new album talks about getting out of one’s comfort zone

When the pandemic hit and most of us were stuck at home, Kiran Paul and his group of friends decided to form a band and named it Sick Society. Based out of Bengaluru and Kerala, the band’s sound falls under the alternative rock genre. Now, the group has released a new album titled Confession Of The Fate which features 12 songs.

The songs that are part of the new album talk about the consequences of pushing oneself to get out of one’s comfort zone. Kiran, one of the vocalists says, “The topics that we talk about through our songs include money and fame, which have become more important to musicians rather than the music itself.” Talking about the songs of the new album, Kiran says that Drunken Haze, the 5th track took the most time to be produced. The singer explains that the band went on a trip to a mountain top in Wayanad and camped there for three days. Hence, the song talks about being free from suffering and spending time with like-minded people.

Sick Society at Gilly's Redefined

When asked about the background of the band members, Kiran, who is also a songwriter says, “Each member of the band comes with a ton of experience in different genres of music. We have artists who have worked with names like Shankar Mahadevan and Naresh Iyer, apart from outfits like Thaikkudam Bridge and Cmajor7th.” The songwriter also adds that they have a few Malayalam tracks for their fans in Kerala.

Having the opportunity to get their first Malayalam track released by Rex Vijayan, the name behind the band Avial, is something that the singer still cherishes. “Rex has inspired many artistes in the South to create original music and it was our dream to make him a part of our first Malayalam track Entedhalla,” the singer shares. The band is currently working on a series of singles, which they reveal will be completed in the coming month.

Confession Of The Fate is currently streaming online

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so