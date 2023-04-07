Hyderabad-based indie artiste drops latest music, offers a nostalgic reverie 

Setting forth into the indie music forum, city-based artiste Sidharth Bendi has been reverberating through the halls of melody across Hyderabad, eliciting whispers of admiration and respect from fans and critics alike. Seamlessly resonating with premonition and presentiment, his lyrics and compositions capture the essence of life’s most poignant moments. Enhancing his storytelling while weaving tales of love, loss, and everything in between with sensitivity, he graces us with his latest drop, 2006.



Drawing inspiration from an old video of his 7th birthday party in 2006, Sidharth’s creation is a poignant reflection on the wistful nature of growing up and the longing for the innocence and simplicity of childhood. As he contemplates the same, he candidly records the grinds and angst that come with adulthood, also mingled with frustration and disillusionment.

“I’ve only always written about real-life events and feelings that these events have brought up. The premises for all these lines might be a very scattered set of events but it’s all things that I’ve felt through something that happened. I never had to think about a theme as such. A lot of people want to express their feelings the same way I do but are unable to, and I want my songs to become a medium for these people. It’s been a pattern with my songs where listeners have come back and said that it’s exactly what they wish they could've said. I just hope it continues.” Sidharth shares.

2006 is not simply a transitory lament for lost youth — it is also a compelling reminder of resilience — what it is to be human. Written during the peak of the pandemic, at a time when the world seemed to be moving at a slower pace, the song is a testament to the intent of the art which connects us across time and distance, chronicling the loveliness and complexity of existentialism. Offering soaring melodies and earnest lyrics, 2006 drafts a happy and hopeful heart.



Although the artiste has worked with more experienced producers in the past, he has always been impassioned in being firsthand with his work. In 2006, he decided to take a bold step and produce the track entirely on his own. “I’ve been co-producing my music for a long time and I always love being hands-on with my work. I started with my debut by handing over projects to more experienced producers but found that I enjoy making my own music. I didn’t let anybody’s ideas influence the output or the experimental choices I was making with this one, and that was a first — it’s liberating,” he adds.

Streaming on all platforms.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita