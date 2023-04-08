Parwaaz opens up on their upcoming performance at the second edition of SAUCE in Bengaluru

The second edition of SAUCE by Social will be held today. The festival revolves around music, art, crypto, and hypewear. This is the first time that the festival is taking place in three cities and Bengaluru is one of them.

The festival is a celebration for all people, whether you are a tech enthusiast, a foodie, or a music lover, there is something for everyone. This time, the festival features many renowned as well as up-and-coming artistes, including Seedhe Maut, Thaikkudam Bridge, Dauwd and more. The festival also features a performance by renowned city-based rock band Parwaaz, who let us in on the performance at the festival and what the audience can expect from them.

Can you let us in on your performance at SAUCE?

We are quite excited to be part of the sauce festival this year, as Bangalore is our home ground. We will be showcasing some of our new songs as well. We have also played in the inaugural edition of Sauce, which happened in Mumbai.

What are you looking forward to the most during your time at SAUCE?

We're excited to enjoy ourselves on stage and listen to other artistes' performances as well.

Parwaaz

How did you decide to name the band Parwaaz?

Well, back in 2010, Kashif ( previous guitarist, co-lyricist, and co-composer from 2010 to 2020) and I started this project when we were an acoustic duo. An event organiser approached us to do a gig but suggested we come up with a name for him to promote the gig. We had a few names in mind but stuck with Parvaaz, which means ‘flight’ in Urdu. The gig eventually didn’t happen, but the name stuck.

Tell us about the type of music you perform.

It’s a mix of blues rock, psychedelia, and folk, fused with poetic lyrics in Urdu, Kashmiri, and Hindi.

If you could recollect, which have been some of your most memorable performances?

There have been many memorable performances in our careers. The recent one was in Kolkata, where we collaborated with Tajdar Junaid.

How do you start working on your songs? Where do you get your inspiration from?

Well, sometimes it’s the melody that comes first, and then we structure it in the jam room, its music that comes first followed by lyrics. Also I wanted to add the influence of the poetry we had to learn in school, thus the thought to compose in these languages just naturally came to me.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

We are currently working on our third album, which is due for release later this year.