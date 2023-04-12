Indian-origin duo 'Almost Famous' releases a new single titled 'Unsick' ft. Tyla Yaweh

Almost Famous, the Los Angeles-based music producer duo of Indian descent, recently collaborated with American rapper and singer Tyla Yaweh on a brand new single titled Unsick. The duo comprises Mumbai-based musicians Rishab Sadarangani and Simarjeet Saini, who have been working with each other for several years.

The duo has been in the music industry for over a decade now and has performed in major festivals like Time Out 72 and EVC in India. We talk to Almost Famous, Tyla Yaweh and Kid Heat, who also was part of the latest release, to know more about the track, the rappers' maiden visit to India and more...

Tell us about how the song Unsick came into being.

Simarjeet: Well, it was very spontaneous. Kid Heat introduced us to Tyla, and we all went to a club one night. We started jamming together and we just got along. Sometimes, you just click with one person and music happens. It was fun working with Tyla and Kid Heat and we are glad that Unsick is out now.

Tyla and Kid Heat, both of you came to India for the first time recently. How was the experience?

Tyla: It was fantastic. We had heard about the music scene in India. Rishab and Simarjeet told us about people's love for music in India, so we couldn’t wait to perform in the country. We tried out some food and I would love to come back again to the country. Simarjeet also introduced me to songs by AP Dhillon and I loved them.

Kid Head: As Tyla mentioned, I was also very excited to come to India. The love for music here is surreal and experiencing that firsthand was an amazing experience for me.

Tyla, you have worked with renowned artistes like Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, and many more. How has that helped you grow as a musician?

It was amazing. The best part is that you get to learn something or the other from every collaboration and working with artistes like Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa or French Montana has been a pleasure for me. I learnt a lot from them and that helped me grow as a rapper.

What do you feel about the rap scene in India?

Rishab: I see a lot of upcoming talent in rap in India. The future of rap in the country looks very bright and promising and it is good that many artistes are trying to make a profession in music, something that was missing in the earlier days.

What are the differences or similarities that you have come across in terms of the music industry in India and there in the US?

Simarjeet: I feel that India has a vast range of music. Here in the US, people listen to a particular type of music but in India, due to the diversity, you get to hear something different. That is the beauty of the music industry in India.

What profession would you have chosen if not a musician?

Tyla: I prefer not to reveal that (laughs).

Kid Heat: Forget them, I was a good child (laughs). I wanted to become an astronaut during my younger days.

So, Rishab and Simarjeet, who are some of the other artistes you would want to collaborate with?

Tyla: No one. They are stuck with me now (laughs).

Simarjeet: We don’t really have fixed names in mind. We would love to collaborate with anyone who loves music and respects it.

