Jaan Kumar Sanu shares how being a starkid has been both a boon and bane for him

The youngest of the three brothers, Jaan Kumar Sanu says his mother Rita Bhattacharya, who raised him single-handedly, is the strictest, yet most genuine critic of his. “Single moms are the strictest beings on the planet,” he says. The youngest son of famed singer Kumar Sanu releases his newest track Sutta, in collaboration with composer and lyricist Arko. We speak to him about that and the challenges of being a star kid.

Give us a bite on Sutta.

This song is about quitting smoking. It’s a fun, peppy number, and is well-received by the listeners, so I am glad about that.

How did the collaboration with Arko happen?

The collab happened very spontaneously. Arko called me to his studio to record a romantic number. After the recording, I just casually asked him if he ever thought of creating something funky and upbeat. He liked the idea and the song was ready in just two days and told me that he wanted me to sing the song since I had never tried this genre as well. I was a bit apprehensive initially, but it was a very big opportunity that I couldn’t have missed.

Is it a bane or boon to be a nepo-kid?

I think it’s a bit of both, I won’t lie. It’s a boon because when people come to know about it, they behave a little more gently and respectfully. But since everybody thinks you have it easy and compare you with your father, the expectations are high. No matter how well I sing I will always be criticised for not being like my father. After my participation in Bigg Boss, I guess people are beginning to know the real me. Does your father give you feedback? Only when I ask for it! But my biggest critic is my mom, and unless I find her smiling, I remain anxious.

Upcoming releases this year?

I have an upcoming Hindi romantic number with Arko and I am also recording a Hindi song with Mika Singh.