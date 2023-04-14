Rohan Solomon takes us far from the madding crowd

“There is a hill below my house in Landour that I walked down in with my guitar and reached a point where I couldn’t see any buildings or cars, just the mountains and the trees and I could hear the birds and crickets. I genuinely considered and tried putting samples or birds in my song,” says Global Radio chart-topping composer-producer and pop virtuoso, Rohan Solomon. His musical offering is of sublime grandeur. Rohan’s latest work, Serenity, is a symphonic piece that exudes a meditative and peaceful aura, imbuing folksy indie-pop with a fresh, invigorating essence. Enthroned in the tranquil, unpolluted mountain air, the Delhi-based artiste weaves a tapestry of contemporary bluesy harmonies and a sweeping orchestral symphony that transcends the boundaries of genre and reaches for the very heights of poetic expression.

But it is not only in the realm of sound that Rohan’s creative prowess shines, for he has also graced us with a breathtaking music video that transports us to the enchanting town of Landour in the breathtaking region of Uttarakhand. Here we behold scenes of idyllic beauty that complement the ethereal marker of Serenity and awaken our spirits to the restorative power of nature. At the heart of the composition, lies a simple, yet profound emotion — the yearning for the tranquillity of home. The video documents a typical day that begins with a hushed yoga session, followed by the savouring of a meticulously prepared pour-over coffee and a sumptuous, nourishing breakfast. A leisurely stroll through the verdant woods ensues, with Rohan relishing in the cool, crisp mountain air that invigorates his being. “Serenity is a song about escaping the daily chores of city life and work life and going to your place of peace. To me, it’s up in the mountains where my family has a home. It could be something different for other people. But the idea is to ‘find’ that place where you feel at ease… at home and find bliss,” he tells us.

As the relentless burden of city life bears down upon us, cast off the weight of urbanity and wander into a paradisiacal retreat, where the population is sparse and the sunsets over the hills are a sight to behold. Here, amidst this optical oasis, the listeners shall be treated to an enchanting musical experience that will transport them beyond the prosaic. “My inspiration for the song stems from folk music and a little from John Mayer’s vibe from the album Room for Squares. I just somehow related that to the vibe around me (which was nature). Something that has a noticeable tune or riff that I can come back to after a chorus which by then will sound familiar to the listeners,” he adds.

