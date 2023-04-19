Rapper Paradox drops another track Hasti Rahe Tu from his upcoming EP

Anyone who is familiar with the reality show MTV Hustle will recognise Paradox for sure. The MTV Hustle 2.0 famed rapper has just released the second track from his highly anticipated EP The Unknown Letter. The song titled Hasti Rahe Tu reflects Paradox's ability to experiment with music by incorporating deep emotional sentiments explored by his troubled relationship and hopeless romanticism.



Paradox's innovative approach to music and profound sense to connect with fans on a personal level is what will prompt him to make continuous waves in the music industry. The rising star of MTV hustle has already entrapped the audience with a shortened version of Hasti Rahe Tu during his performance in a recent concert.



In the unveiling event of the metaverse platform, Star-verse at the IPL, Paradox was the first artiste to launch it. The release of the song was scheduled to coincide with the pre match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challenger Bangalore, thereby making it a multi-platform, multi-modal and communal experience. The fans and sport enthusiasts already got a sneak peak at his upcoming EP with the first two tracks, Perfy and Hasti Rahe Tu at the event.



Sharing his thoughts on the release, the rapper comments, “As an artiste we always struggle to reach the expectations with our audience. I’m glad to be receiving so much appreciation and love from my fans and music industry on my upcoming EP. Hasti Rahe Tu is extremely close to my heart and I’m certain that my fans everywhere across the world will appreciate this track and support it like they always have.” The song will surely resonate with fans who genuinely appreciate Paradox's style of infusing emotions into his music.