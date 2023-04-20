Metallica releases 12th studio album titled '72 Seasons'

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album. The new album is titled 72 Seasons. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is the heavy metal band's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos. 72 Seasons has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as If Darkness Had a Son, Screaming Suicide and the first single Lux Aterna.

The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.