Metallica releases 12th studio album titled '72 Seasons'

The new album is the band's first full-length collection since Hardwired... To Self-Destruct in 2016

20th April 2023
Photo Credits: Metallica Instagram

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album. The new album is titled 72 Seasons. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is the heavy metal band's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos. 72 Seasons has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as If Darkness Had a Son, Screaming Suicide and the first single Lux Aterna.

The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.

