Swayamsiddha Priyadarshi: The best performances are a collaborative effort between the artiste and the audience

At the age of 12, city-based musician, Swayamsiddha Priyadarshi imbibed the mellifluous flair of the synthesiser for a span of two years. The fledgling artiste hails from Bhubaneshwar, harbouring an ardent desire to pursue refrains that are steeped in the opulent and ancient traditions of Indian classical music. Enchanted by the rhythmic cadences of his homeland, Swayamsiddha yearned to learn the enigmatic and alluring santoor and the venerable sitar. However, the latter beguiled his heart, and he took up the instrument in 2011. Speaking about his first ticketed show in Hyderabad, he tells us, “The best performances are a collaborative effort between the artiste and the audience.” As such, he interacts with his listeners and understands their preferences.

Despite having a set of 4-5 evening ragas — Puriyadhanashri, Maru Bihag, Yaman Kalyan, and Marwa — Swayamsiddha does not shy away from exploring new avenues and experimenting with styles. “Music is an ever-evolving art form that requires constant experimentation and innovation to remain relevant and impactful,” he shares. During his college days at National Institute of Design, he could often be seen performing for his friends and helping them with sound design projects. It was during this time that he began to hone his dexterities as an artiste and scour more pristine creative expressions. “As the pandemic hit and the world was forced into lockdown, I took to my Instagram channel as a means of staying connected with myself and continued to create music,” he tells us.

From the haunting soundscore of the film Qala to the epic theme songs from Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones, the artiste is impassioned in rendering his own instrumentation and visualisations into existing music. In his role as an arranger, he breathes new life into the classics, tossing a dollop of his interpretive dynamism. His renditions are often intricate and convoluted, for a rich and textured musical panorama.

₹300 upwards.

April 22. Time: 8 pm.

At Aaromale, Jubilee Hills.



E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita