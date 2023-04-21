Syncing sounds for a synergy

For over five decades, tabla and sitar wizard Pandit Nayan Ghosh has regaled audiences with his unmatched virtuosity and prolificity, enthralling and enchanting them with his unparalleled expertise on both instruments. His dexterity evinces an unyielding dedication and lifelong commitment to the pursuit of musical excellence. With his son and disciple Ishaan Ghosh, both hailing from the Farrukhabad Gharana of tabla, he drops Synergy – a Hindustani classical instrumental album presenting a day’s lyrical transition in ragas like Komal Rishabh Asavari, Purvi and Shuddh Sarang. The 23-year-old Ishaan joins his father on the tabla, weaving a tapestry of sound that is as intricate as it is captivating. “Synergy is unique in many ways. Firstly, it is a father-son duo coming together which in itself is something really novel. Secondly, it brings forth traditional North Indian classical instrumental music in its most authentic form. It features ragas from every time of the day, and different rhythm cycles, in addition to a few semi-classical and folk tracks. For lovers of classical music, an album of this nature has been long awaited!” Ishaan tells us.

Ishaan was taught to love music unconditionally, and this lesson has stayed with him throughout his 15-year-long musical career. He remains committed to his art, eager to continue exploring new musical avenues and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the tabla. He recalls having been like a constant shadow of his father, following him to his performances, watching him play, and learning from his every move. Their relationship is one that transcends the boundaries of family and music, a bond that has been forged through a lifetime of shared experiences and a mutual love of the arts. “My father has been performing globally for more than 50 years now! I don’t think too many people can do that. For me, I’ve been rhythmically inclined right since my infancy, thanks to my genes. My journey with the tabla has been one of absolute joy and passion. I’ve always been taught to love music unconditionally which is probably why I am in the space I am in, right now. I am more than fortunate to have been born into a family of such path-breaking musicians, those who have played a pivotal role in making Indian classical music sound the way it does today,” he shares.

With each note and every beat, the Mumbai-based duo creates enriching sound drapes, encapsulating the sense of creative collaboration and mutual support that lies at the heart of this album, a witness to the priceless connection that exists between a father and son who share a deep love of music. As it unfolds, we realise, the title, Synergy is more than just a word — it is a feeling, a state of being that is infused into every moment of this musicality. The interplay of the duo’s refrain is seamless and intuitive, each musician intuitively responding to the other’s cues and creating a sound that is at once familiar and yet entirely new. “That’s the only name I could think of considering the musical camaraderie that my father and I share, which in turn is a result of more than a decade of performing, learning, travelling, sharing and a lot more! There are moments when the intuition levels between the two of us are so high, that the syncopation almost feels unreal — like one entity working on a piece of music,” Ishaan adds.

Streaming on all platforms.

