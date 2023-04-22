Nusraat Faria and Mumzy Stranger's Bujhina Toh Tai releases today

SVF Music's latest offering Bujhina Toh Tai featuring Nusraat Faria and Mumzy Stranger has finally been released today, and fans can't get enough of it.

The music video of Bujhina Toh Tai has been choreographed by Baba Yadav, while Soumik Haldar, one of Tollywood's finest cinematographers, is behind the lens. Nusraat Faria expressed her excitement for the release of their latest music video, calling it their most ambitious project to date. She says, "The song is extremely rich, both in tune, lyric and in soundscape. The full team worked very hard to create something unique, with each track being carefully crafted with heartfelt dedication. We are thrilled for the fans to experience the music and the emotional journey it creates. This project is the most ambitious to date, and we hope that listeners will be able to connect with it as much as we did.”

British rapper Mumzy Stranger adds, "The high-energy composition of his, is perfect for lifting one's mood and getting their heart racing and feet moving due to its catchy beats and upbeat melody. The team had a lot of fun creating the song, and they are excited for their fans around the world to dance along with them.”

This song marks the first collaboration of Mumzy Stranger with SVF Music and Nusraat Faria.

The song boasts a catchy and irresistible quality that has people grooving to the beat. The music video was filmed in Thailand, highlighting the country's breath-taking natural beauty and varied landscapes, setting the perfect mood for the filming because of its vibrant culture and beautiful surroundings.

Bujhina Toh Tai is now streaming on all major music platforms.