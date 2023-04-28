Jazzing up Hyderabad: Keeping the art form alive 

From its early days, when Nat King Cole sang Autumn Leaves, jazz has been a major-league force in shaping the cultural landscape of the world. Years ago, it earned an official designation that is commensurate with its illustrious and variegated history. The Blues and Ragtime from New Orleans and Louisiana flew off to Mumbai and Kolkata to set the scene for India’s golden jazz age late in the 1920s. It all started in the winter of 1935, when the adept Leon Abbey, a violinist from Minnesota, took the lead by introducing the very first 8-piece band to the thriving city of Mumbai. This historic event marked the beginning of an exhilarating era of music in India. In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised jazz as a ‘universal music of freedom and creativity,’ thereby endorsing its profound impact on humankind. Revering individuality, self-expression, and diversity, the art form has always captivated listeners with its enchanting sounds, whether it is the sultry tunes of Ella Fitzgerald or the virtuosic improvisations of John Coltrane. And, in Hyderabad, jazz musicians have passionately embraced these values, stirring the genre with saxophone, bass, drums and husky refrains.

A nuanced storytelling

“I was around 11 or 12 years old when my grandfather was listening to some Frank Sinatra songs in his house. And I really loved how soothing Sinatra’s voice was. My grandfather used to keep humming another song called Sixteen Tons that had a very haunting tune to it. I was moved by the sorrowful words and that’s when I learned the lived realities of African-Americans who struggled with slavery and would sing in the cotton fields. But now the genre has become a more pleasant version of itself. Even then, it is the most emotive, sad, and depths-of-your-soul kind of genre of music,” says Pranati Khanna (Peekay), popular jazz vocalist in Hyderabad. Jazz, she says, has helped her connect with her audience on a more resounding tier. “With jazz, you have to be more subtle and let the music flow. It’s like a conversation between the singer and the audience, where you are telling a story with your voice,” she explains. Her love for jazz grew in 2015 when she met Dennis Powell, a late jazz pianist and revivalist in the city, who taught her Ella Fitzgerald’s Angel Eyes. “Dennis was the kind of music teacher and performer who was rooted in his job at the Hyderabad Public School. He helped me learn how to listen to and appreciate jazz, which was not very common at the time,” she adds.

Jazz is for everyone

A new generation of jazz musicians usher in a new era and revive the long-lost optimism for the art form in the city. Hyderabad-based saxophonist, George Hull explains that jazz transcends being a mere form of music and embodies a way of life. “Jazz is a symbol of unity, where different instruments and musicians collaborate to produce something truly beautiful,” he professes. He also adds that the art form holds a figurative significance that surpasses its sound. It represents the amalgamation of diverse cultures, ideas, and perspectives to create something greater than the sum of its parts. “I believe, the way forward for jazz to become a mainstay on Hyderabad musical diet is to perform more and to educate the crowd about jazz and jazz fusion. I’m conducting jazz workshops for schools and colleges. Venues like ITC Kohenur and Gigglewaters have regular jazz days during the week to promote jazz. Goethe Zentrum, Alliance Francaise and the US embassy have supported us by organising regular jazz festivals in the city. We are hoping for more support from places across town to hold regular jazz nights and encourage existing jazz artistes to grow.”

Transition of chords

The 4th edition of Hyderabad’s International Jazz Festival held in 2021 aptly highlighted the intense and improvisational nature of jazz, wherein many performances featured free-form, technically advanced sessions. A key feature of the festival was the emphasis on the role of the bass guitarist in jazz, with their crucial responsibility to play the roots of the chords and provide a solid groove that lays the foundation for the rest of the band. As a bassist, Benjamin Christopher’s role in an ensemble is vital in providing a solid rhythmic foundation and groove for other musicians to build upon. “I have been in the jazz industry for more than 18 years. Even though it’s considered a niche in terms of popularity, I have seen people of all age groups getting attracted to this music. It is timeless and appeals to people of all ages,” he shares. Benjamin is also skilled in improvisation, jazz theory and musical structures. Through his profound connection to jazz standards such as All of Me, Blue Moon, The Girl from Ipanema, and Blue Bossa, he has taken great care to delve deeply into his creative abilities within the realm of jazz.



E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita