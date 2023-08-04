Singer-songwriter Samira Koppikar on her new EP, Sang Barishon Ke

Music composer, singer and songwriter Samira Koppikar, who started her Bollywood journey as a composer with her song Maati ka Palang in the Anushka Sharma starrer NH10, has come a long way since. The accomplished artist just released her EP Sang Baarishon Ke comprising four songs last week and speaks with us about the same.

How has the response been to the EP?

It’s amazing to see people appreciating the musical and lyrical range. I have vocally tried to push boundaries. For example, in Baat kya hai, I’ve used the clarinet in a fusion style of rendering. In another song, we have arranged the electric guitar in a Carnatic style. Evolution happens when one experiments and that has been the beauty of this creative experience. I have also written lyrics for a couple of the songs; this has been an amazing experience.

Samira Koppikar

Tell us about the composition of each song. Which one of them is closest to your heart, and why?

Baat Kya Hai is a romantic song about moments when you are perceiving your lover through all your senses, being one with nature. It’s a unique and catchy tune and draws you in with its lyrics by Shelle. It features clarinet played by Shankar Tucker in a fusion style. It’s been interesting to explore a new sonic realm with this song.

The second track Sang Baarishon Ke is special since it is one of the first songs that I’ve written lyrics for. The vivid imagery, lyrics, and this soulful melody came to me simultaneously. The soundscape comprises only acoustic guitars, a live cello, and some ambient elements that give the song an intimate and relatable feel.

Boondon ki Saazish captures the romance of the monsoons while Iss Dil Ka is a melancholic romantic number with a haunting melody.

Samira Koppikar

How has your journey as a singer-songwriter been so far?

The journey has been one of evolution and reflection. Songs are sometimes cathartic -- an expression of broken dreams or relationships. Some songs reflect the romance and the varied nuances of relationships. One feels special to be able to make a difference in people’s lives and transport them to a different world through one's music.

Your upcoming projects?

There are some Bollywood projects in the pipeline that I have composed music for and I have also sung one of my own compositions, which is the title track of an upcoming film. I am also composing music for an upcoming OTT series. There are 11 songs up for release until the end of the year in the non-film space.

Which is so far your favorite song among the ones you have composed or sung?

Bairaagi from Bareilly Ki Barfi is one of my favourites.

Any actress for whom you want to lend your voice or compose?

Vidya Balan, since I just adore her as an evolved and nuanced actress. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Deepika Padukone are such talented actresses as well.