Celebrate Friendship Day with Madhur Sharma's Kaho Na Pyar Hai

Love and friendship have been two of the most complex but a beautiful bond humans have. And while they intertwine, Saragama has summed up these two bonds very beautifully. On occasion of friendship day, musician Madhur Sharma paid an ode to friendship with his latest song Kaho Na Pyar Hai. The audio of the song was recently released on all streaming apps.

Madhur Sharma's lofi rendition of Kaho Na Pyar Hai aptly defines the equation of "love is friendship, friendship is love". Shot on beautiful white beaches, Madhur's latest song hits differently. While the original Kaho Na Pyar Hai is a hit till date, it also makes for perfect friendship day song, and hence the lofi version has been created.

Talking about the song, Madhur says, "Kaho Na Pyar Hai has been very close to my heart. I always wanted to recreate the song in my way and I am glad Saregama gave me this opportunity. Friendship as a bond matters a great deal to me. And giving this romantic song a twist of dosti (friendship)and shooting at an amazing location truly made it a memorable experience."

While Kaho Na Pyar Hai redefines friendship like never before, this Lofi version is sure to win hearts. Sung by Madhur, the original lyrics are penned by Ibrahim Ashk, and the music is by Swapnil Tare.