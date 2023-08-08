Kavita Seth's devotional song Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol releases

Over the years, T-Series has made a special place in the audience's hearts by bringing them devotional songs with beautiful storylines. And once again they have done so with Kavita Seth's Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol.

Highlighting the beautiful connection of love between a mother and her child, the song so aptly depicts the circle of life and how it revolves around the mother. The short story is totally going to leave you teary-eyed, but the devotional melody will fill your heart with love.

Talking about the song Kavita says, "Being a mother, this take on Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol touched my heart. The story that was told in those few minutes is a reality many face, but with this song, we might be able to reignite that lost love to an extent. I am thankful to Bhushan Kumar for making me a part of something so divine."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Lovesh Nagar, Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol is sung by Kavita Seth. The music to the traditional lyrics have also been given by her. The song is out now on T-Series YouTube channel.