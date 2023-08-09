Singer Millind Gaba announces new album, Fragrance

Popular Punjabi singer Millind Gaba is geared up to captivate music enthusiasts once again with his forthcoming album, Fragrance. This album, backed by T-Series, boasts four distinct tracks that showcase Millind Gaba's artistic growth and creative brilliance. Known for his vibrant anthems, Millind has gained recognition for blending Punjabi and Hindi lyrics with elements of rap and pop music. And we cannot expect anything less than that in this new album!

The poster of Fragrance

While his vocals have a unique charm, his songs have infectious beats that immediately stays in the listeners mind and heart. The artiste is known for belting out party anthems such as Paris ka Trip, She Don’t Know, Roz Raat to name a few. With the album releasing soon, Millind is set to add more chartbusters to his discography.