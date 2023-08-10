Rapper Badshah releases his latest single 'Gone Girl'

With the release of his much anticipated single, Gone Girl, under Universal Music India, India's prolific hip-hop phenomenon and trendsetter, Badshah, reintroduces the spirit of his iconic old-school commercial soundscape in this smash hit, enthralling fans once more. Payal Dev, a phenomenally talented singer-songwriter, also features in the song.

Sharing his thoughts on the single, the rapper says, “It’s great to team up with Payal Dev once again on Gone Girl. This upbeat single is an ode to my musical history and sets the tone for what I want to achieve with my upcoming releases: going back to my roots! I am grateful for the love and support of my fans, who have been my day ones throughout this incredible journey and Gone Girl is my way of thanking them. Get ready to experience the ‘B’ in banger.”

The flashy music video featuring emerging South Indian actress Sakshi Vaidya, whose enticing on-screen presence lights up the screen, was made by Manish Shunty to go along with the song. The striking piece of art, produced by visual artist Farooq Got Art, features a strong woman decked out in ethnic jewellery.

As a pillar of hip-hop, Badshah is skilled at writing anthems fit for the major stage. This custom is carried on in Gone Girl, which emphasises the celebratory culture in New Delhi, the capital of India. The song combines the enticingly stylish demeanour of Badshah with Payal's alluring vocals to create a genuine dance floor smash with upbeat melodies, booming beats, pop-forward vocals, gripping lyrics and contagious energy.