Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop

In a momentous tribute to the 50th birth anniversary of hip-hop, Def Jam Recordings India has unveiled an exhilarating series of rap concerts set to reverberate across three major Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on the 11th and 12th of August, 2023.

Back on August 11th, 1973, when DJ Kool Herc sparked the inception of hip-hop during a pulsating dance gathering in The Bronx, New York, it led to the unfolding of a global cultural phenomenon. Now, Def Jam Recordings India, an ardent advocate for the burgeoning hip-hop culture within India, is joining the worldwide celebration by orchestrating a lineup of rap concerts that promise to be unforgettable.

The label, renowned for its dedication to propelling the hip-hop movement in India, has united with top-tier Indian rappers and record producers hailing from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, crafting an ensemble that promises an unparalleled experience. The constellation of talent features Def Jam India's acclaimed emcees - Raga, Bella, and Chaar Diwaari in Delhi-NCR. At the same time, Bengaluru's stage will host the prowess of HanumanKind, Rawal, Parimal Shais, Killa K, and DHP. Mumbai's edition will feature Def Jam India's prominent figures - Rapper Irfana, DJ Ishani, and Bobkat.

The crescendo of these multi-city concerts, aptly named Def Jam India Presents 50 Years of Hip-Hop, is slated for August 11 in Delhi and Bengaluru at the vibrant locales of Imperfecto Patio, Gurugram, and Fandom, respectively. The momentum will continue on August 12th, 2023, as Mumbai's Khar Social takes centre stage.

Beyond the enthralling musical performances anticipated from these remarkable artists, the event promises an exclusive preview of unreleased musical creations, adding a layer of excitement for attendees. Moreover, the celebrations are set to be graced by star-studded guest appearances across all three cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

On the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Def Jam Recordings India's concert series stands as a resounding testament to the genre's enduring impact and cultural legacy. It promises to be an event where the echoes of history are blended with the rhythm of the present, creating an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and aficionados alike.