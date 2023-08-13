AR Rahman hopes for enhanced infrastructure following Chennai concert cancellation, Tamil Nadu CM responds 

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s highly anticipated concert, originally slated to enthral audiences in Chennai on August 12 was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The celebrated musician took to his social media platform, X, to convey this unfortunate news to his dedicated fan base.

In the post, Rahman expressed his concern for the well-being and safety of his fans and friends. He shared that the decision to reschedule the concert to a more suitable date was made in consultation with relevant authorities.

“My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI,” he tweeted.

Following Rahman's announcement, his followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Some fans, who had already embarked on their journey to the venue, pleaded for the show not to be cancelled, revealing their eagerness to witness the performance they had anticipated for weeks.

In response, Rahman voiced his hope that with governmental support enhanced infrastructure could be established in Chennai to facilitate art, grand-scale shows, and international experiences. He wrote, “I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government...we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, took note of Rahman's plea and responded positively tweeting that Chennai would soon witness the realisation of this vision with the establishment of the Kalaignar Convention Centre along the East Coast Road (ECR).

He said, “Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration! #KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large-format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions. With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!”

Rahman rose to fame with his debut music for the Mani Ratnam-directed film Roja. Over the course of nearly three decades, he has achieved remarkable milestones. With two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards and a Golden Globe, Rahman has solidified his status as a global icon in the music world.