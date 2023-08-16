Anwesshaa & Prajna collaborate for Boka Ghuri

Popular OTT platform Klikk App and Klikk Muzik YouTube channel presents Boka Ghuri, an upcoming soft, Bengali love song sung by Anwesshaa Dutta Gupta and Prajna Dutta. The original song has been written and composed by Prajna himself.

The song begins with a traditional bandish morphing into the beginning of the original song’s hook line and then begins the original Bengali song that finally morphs into a traditional Sufi song embracing love and surrender. The entire arrangement borders on the fringes of lounge driven electronica fused with both classical and pop influences.

The poster

The music video explores the idea of waiting for one's beloved, during times of certainty with uncertainty and ultimately embracing the paradigm of love, beyond the physical form.

The music video stars the popular face and actress Sayantani Guhathakurata from Calcutta and Sahil Phull from Mumbai.

The music video has been directed by Jiit Chakraborty who has directed feature films like Shesher Golpo and Kathamrito.

The music video will release this August.