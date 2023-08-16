SOCIAL launches music video on Independence Day with The Dharavi Dream Project

SOCIAL launched a music video on August 15 with The Dharavi Dream Project showcasing its commitment towards promoting local art and culture.

The Dharavi Dream Project is India’s first ever and the only “School of Hip-Hop” that brings the joy of hip-hop, b-boying/b-girling and graffiti to the under-resourced and at-risk kids of Dharavi. These talented kids represent the future of not only Indian hip-hop but the country and its aspirations. As an enabler platform, we want to provide a platform for emerging young talent and make them feel like the stars that they are.

The track will be approximately 1 min and 30 seconds long; an anthemic cipher written along themes of hope, optimism and pride in the youth of India and the power it possesses.

