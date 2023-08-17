Music composer duo Saurabh Vaibhav create magic for Love-All

Music director and composer Saurabh Vaibhav who have consistently proven their mettle with a remarkable track record in both Bollywood and the South film industry gaining prominence with their notable work in films like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Birbal Trilogy, Virgin Bhanupriya, and Old Monk, are once again back with their upcoming release Love-All, starring Kay Kay Menon.

Having risen to prominence through the sensational track Sweety Slowly Slowly from Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which not only dominated music charts but also entranced audiences with its infectious beats and lyrics, Saurabh Vaibhav earned the esteemed IIFA Award for Best Music, solidifying their position as a music director of remarkable influence.

The musical brilliance of Saurabh Vaibhav once again shines in the songs of Love-All. The soundtracks features a range of emotions, expertly delivered through soulful melodies. The tracklist includes Jhat Pat, sung by the Sonu Nigam, Gili Si Subah, beautifully rendered by Papon, and Baton Baton Mein, presented by Jubin Nautiyal. The songs are poised to add depth and dimension to the narrative, enhancing the audience's emotional connection with the film.

Talking about the experience while working on the film Saurabh Gupta said, “The music we created for the movie is very different from the popular Bollywood songs right now. These songs are carefully made to slowly make you feel deep emotions, and they will stay with you for a long time and keep getting stronger. Just like the story of the film, a skilled filmmaker played a big part in choosing a song that fits perfectly. Sudhanshu Sharma, the director, deserves all the praise for picking such beautiful songs”.

“In a time when our generation gravitates towards upbeat interpretations, discovering a truly sacred song reminiscent of the ones we sang in our school prayers has become a rarity. The song "Sahas do," sung by young children, radiates a sense of hope that is scarcely found in modern compositions. On a contrasting note, the song "Gili Si Subah," performed by Papon, offers a serene and blissful experience that perfectly complements the ambiance of the monsoon season,” added Vaibhav Singh Sengar.

Set against the backdrop of fervent competition and youthful aspirations, Love-All is a poignant sports drama helmed by director Sudhanshu Sharma, starring acclaimed actors Kay Kay Menon, Swastika Mukherjee, Shriswara, and Robin Das.

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on August 25.