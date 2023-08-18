Disha Patani turns director with her debut music video

Anticipation is at an all-time high as Bollywood sensation Disha Patani takes a bold step into the world of direction with her upcoming music video, Kyun Karu Fikar. Fans seem to be buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the release of the video, following a tantalizing teaser. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi, while penned by Vayu and composed by Vaibhav Pani.

Known for her captivating on-screen presence, Disha's decision to venture into directing has piqued curiosity across the entertainment industry. The teaser of Kyun Karu Fikar has already showcased her creative vision and style, leaving fans intrigued about the unique cinematic experience she is set to deliver. Taking to social media, she writes “You are THE MAIN CHARACTER

Own it Girl

# Full video out on

21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel.”

The poster

From Hui Malang to Slow Motion to Do You Love Me, Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for Kyun Karu Fikar it is going to be a separate single and honestly the poster is giving crazy international vibes. The song feels like an anthem to being carefree and we definitely cannot wait for our young actress to show her directorial skills in this video.

Disha will next be seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has Kanguva and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.