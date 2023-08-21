Raja Kumari drops a hint on her music video, Juice

Raja Kumari, the artist who effortlessly blends cultures and styles, is back in the spotlight with a thrilling announcement. The musical sensation has dropped a hint about her upcoming music video for the track Juice, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Raja announced this with a captivating teaser video montage featuring some of Bollywood's leading actresses, and the caption, "Who got the JUICE? Something Juicy coming". The music video that is set to release on August 25 has already created a storm of anticipation.

Fresh from her recent appearance at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival and riding high on the success of her album Bridge, Raja Kumari is ready to once again capture hearts with Juice. The teaser video showcasing an array of Bollywood stars, offers a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be an electrifying release. As fans express their eagerness and affection in the comments section, it's evident that Raja Kumari has a devoted following eagerly awaiting her upcoming masterpiece.

In this musical journey, Raja Kumari continues to evolve, surprise, and captivate, solidifying her place as a true musical force. As the release of Juice draws nearer, the anticipation is off the roof and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us!