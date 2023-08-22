Reble's new single, Opening Act, retells her struggle as a rap artiste

Reble, an emerging rap sensation from the Jaintia hills of Meghalaya,

just unveiled her brand new single Opening Act as a part of an upcoming album, out soon on Mumbai-based label, nrtya.

Opening Act is as an eloquent portrayal of the artist's inner world. The song presents a deeply resonant perspective, capturing the essence of an aspiring underground artist yearning for her moment in the spotlight. As the title implies, it serves as a prelude to what her forthcoming album holds.

"The challenges of consistently being placed in opening act slots for younger and newer performers feel discouraging for us as emerging artists, as we believe we deserve better opportunities. This song shows the process I use to cope with the struggles an artist goes through during the early stages of their career," explains Reble Daiaphi Lamare.

Rap artiste Reble

Providing a tantalizing peek into Reble's realm, the video intricately weaves a tapestry of her day, a departure from the ordinary college cadence. It unveils a symphony of creativity as she melds composition, impromptu jam sessions, and magnetic stage performances, sculpting a day that's both enervating and euphoric. The camera becomes a storyteller, capturing her in the very essence of her being.

Battling the adversities of her own personal struggles, she intends for her

razor-sharp lyricism and unique flows, to inspire those like herself to come forward and embrace their art, where opportunities may often seem lacking.

Reble’s music aims at combining hard-hitting truths with the realities of every day. Being one of the very few female rappers to come out of her hometown, she hopes to be able to, in turn, inspire future aspiring female rappers to

step forward and into the Indian rap culture.