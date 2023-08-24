Spotify's Echo brings together 40-plus Indian instrumentalists for a soulful sound

Originating from the Indian subcontinent, Indian classical music is one of the oldest forms of music and even with the passage of time, it has managed to retain its position. Neither has this form undergone a 360-degree switch and nor has it entirely given to the current trends. Somehow, Indian classic music has created a niche for itself and retained its listeners with its soulful sounds.

As per a report by Spotify, 45% of the listeners of Indian classical music on the platform are under the age of 25. Keeping note of the same, the audio streaming platform recently launched a program called Echo that celebrates the country’s rich cultural tapestry and diversity of Indian classical instrumental music. Under Echo, Spotify has unveiled three playlists namely Soulful Sitar, Fascinating Flute and Tabla Rhythms featuring tracks by 40-plus Indian instrumentalists.

The flagship track, helmed by sitarist Rishab Sharma, tabla player Anuradha Pal and flautist Naveen Kumar, tiled Kautilya, was released earlier this week. It has been composed by Rishab Sharma, who is one of Pandit Ravishankar's last disciples. The track features a baithak with the Indian instrumental maestros and blends the traditional rhythms of sitar, tabla and the flute with modern-day production elements.

Rishab, who is famed for his sitar for mental health initiatives on Instagram speaks about the track and says, “This piece revolves around the soulful sounds of the sitar, the rhythmic beats of the tabla and the enchanting melodies of the flute. Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of Indian music ragas, these three instruments gracefully whisk listeners away to another realm of musical enchantment.”

He adds, “What sets this endeavour apart is the seamless infusion of contemporary elements, boasting punchy 808s, dynamic hip-hop drums and ethereal futuristic synths and FX. This harmonious marriage of tradition and innovation provides a glimpse into the future of Indian music, where its timeless essence evolves alongside cutting-edge soundscapes.”

Kautilya is streaming on Spotify.