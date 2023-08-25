INTERVIEW: Singer Shashwat Singh on creating the magic of yesteryears with Saregama medley from Rocky Aur Rani 

In a mere seven years, music sensation Shashwat Singh, has mapped the journey from being the new kid on the block with song Wat Wat Wat from Tamasha to becoming a part of the film music masterpieces that have captivated millions of hearts. From the spirited dance number Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, pulsating Kesaria Dance Remix from Brahmastra, to the electrifying rage Haan Mein Galat from Love Aajkal 2 that has amassed over a staggering 165 million views on YouTube — he has emerged as a promising artiste with such hits.

Now, the 32-year-old brings the charm of golden era of 60s-80s with retro melody Saregama Carvaan from the movie RRKPK. Composed by Pritam, Shashwat’s mellifluous voice breathes a new life into timeless classics like Hawa Ke Saath Saath, Ye Shaam Mastaani, Ye Mausam Bada Baiman Hai, evoking nostalgia. We speak to the singer who has hit the high notes singing alongside virtuoso’s like A R Rahman, Arijit Singh, Pritam and more. In our conversation, he delves into his personal connect with the Saregama Carvaan melody and even hummed a few tunes!

How does it feel to be a part of Saregama Carvaan?

I am extremely delighted to have had the opportunity to lip-sync a song with none other than the legendary Dharmendra. This song serves as a catalyst in the film’s story, propelling it forward. It also is one of the highlights of the film where Dharmedra and Shabana Azmi’s characters come together, serving as a pivotal moment in the film. Interestingly, three of the songs I used to sing since my childhood days are included in the medley. It feels like revisiting that era (smiles.)

You also made an Instagram post after the medley saying you missed your parent’s bond listening to that. Tell us about that.

Unfortunately, I lost my father two years ago. It was a personal low point in my life where nothing seemed to make sense. It felt like everything was going in the wrong direction. Despite this challenging period, I held onto the hope that things would improve. I directed my energy towards the universe, believing that things would get better over time and they did! When this particular song was out, it brought back cherished memories of how my mom and dad used to sing together the songs of their era. Many of them are there in the medley. This personal connection with the medley makes it a special one.

Speaking of parents, how was your upbringing at home?

I am from Allahabad, UP, toh humlog bhot hi filmy hain (we’re very filmy), thanks to us being glued to the television (laughs). My mom has been a teacher; my dad was a doctor, so academics were highly prioritised at home. However, I expressed my disinterest in academics in the first grade itself. I’m grateful that my parents were open and supportive of my choice to make a career in music. They both had strict parents, maybe that’s why they were a bit more lenient with me (smiles). Despite being focussed on academics,our home was always alive with musical vibes. Bhajans and tabla playing were common. My grandmother — whom I unfortunately never met as I was born later — used to play the sitar, dance, and write. My parents say I’ve inherited her artistic passions which have been running down in our family. My brother introduced me to English music and bands like Nirvana, while my sister was into pop culture and introduced me to Backstreet Boys and more. In a way, my entire family was involved in my music education (laughs). My formal introduction to music was at A R Rahman’s institute, KMMC Chennai. The moment I entered its campus, I loved the energy and I told my dad, ‘I belong here’. My father quipped that this is the last investment he’s making on me (laughs). There, I was introduced to ballads, jazz and instruments like piano and got a hang of background score and orchestra music.

Since the time you joined the industry in 2016 to now, the music industry has evolved?

The music industry has witnessed the advent of technology to the extent that even if you aren’t skilled in singing, you can still sound like a professional singer! Now, with the emergence of artificial intelligence, it’s possible to emulate the voices of famous singers also. Imagine this: You and I are creating a song and want to use Kishore Kumar’s voice. The artificial intelligence will emulate the voice of KK exactly like he used to sing. This evolution is shaking up the artistic world, keeping all artists on their toes, as it’s happening at an incredibly rapid pace. We are living in an astonishingly transformative era, and I’m eagerly anticipating what lies ahead. I can’t definitively state whether artificial intelligence can replicate human intelligence at this point, but it will happen in future. However, as long as people are interested in watching real singers on stage instead of chatbots, we’re safe! (smiles)

As an artiste do you feel introspection comes often? Certainly, introspection is a regular practice for me.

As an artiste, much of our work involves observing our own thoughts, monitoring the flow of energy and being mindful of where our attention is directed. This focused attention is crucial for creating something meaningful. Therefore, I prefer to have a clear objective and maintain my focus on it. However, there are moments when I find joy in doing nothing — simply being in a state of emptiness. It allows me to replenish. At that time, I love to play games, travel, go for treks, play badminton and more.



