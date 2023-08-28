Milestone Week for KM Music Conservatory: Grand Convocation and Q & A with Founder-Principal, AR Rahman

Rahman talked to the graduating class about the evolving role of a musician, AI and the artistic process and the importance of being your own audience

It has been an exciting week at KM Music Conservatory as the graduating students from 2019-2023 attended the convocation ceremony and an inspirational QnA session with the Founder-Principal, AR Rahman.

The first graduation ceremony since the pandemic, KM celebrated the day in style with scintillating performances from the outgoing batches including singer Sarah Shipchandler and pianist Aarohan Phatela.

As the campus was packed with young graduates brimming with life and enthusiasm, the management and senior faculty took this opportunity to announce the inaugural award of the ‘EKWE x Maia Dave Scholarship for Creative Women in Music Technology’. Supported by US-based mobile music app EKWE and award-winning creative innovator Manon Dave, and created on behalf of Manon and Trusha Dave in tribute to their daughter Maia, the scholarship is intended for final-year female students at KM Music Conservatory with a flair for music technology and production.

Aaina Padiath is the inaugural recipient of the award and will become an ambassador for EKWE activities in India, supporting and encouraging future young generations of musicians. She will also receive professional mentoring from both the EKWE team and Manon.

Graduating students from 2019-2023

The KM family had more to look forward to as the Founder-Principal, AR Rahman, met the graduates and full-time students. Reinforcing the KM vision of nurturing creativity and talent, Rahman answered questions presented by the thrilled students. He discussed the evolving role of the musician at a time when AI threatens the artistic process, shared tips about his own technique of composing, and managing time, talked about managing unnecessary distractions like negative social media in order to facilitate creativity, the importance of being your own audience while making music, the status of orchestral music in present day India, and last but not the least, threw light on his plans for the future of the conservatory.

This inspirational session was then followed by a photo session with the students and staff of the conservatory wherein the Maestro appeared very graciously for the shutterbugs. The perfect way to motivate our students at the dawn of yet another academic year!