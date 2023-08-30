Garba flash mob takes over Australia's Adelaide, dance video goes viral 

The Navratri fever is taking on and Gujaratis nationwide and abroad could not be more excited. They already have started investing in the prettiest chaniya cholis and kurtas for the nine-day-long festivities and now it looks like some of them are also brushing up their garba skills.

Garba, an Indian folk dance that originates from Gujarat to pay respects to divine energy, is an integral part of the said festivities. A video of some Indians performing this dance form in Australia's Adelaide has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Jalsa Events Australia, a couple of people come together for a garba flash mob on the popular track Chogada by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval from the film Loveyatri.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted on Instagram a couple of days ago and it has gained close to 4.8 lakh views. Many took to the Comment section and praised the dancers. Some living abroad even grew nostalgic for their time in India during the festive season.

One user wrote, "Some Beauty of India, no matter how far you are staying, few things will always remind you of our India," while another commented, "Kudos to the entire team Building up the buzz before the onset of festivities (sic)."

