Raja Kumari's 'Juice' is an empowering track of cultural celebration

Leading Indian-American female rapper, Raja Kumari has made a name for herself by seamlessly blending her Indian heritage with modern hip-hop. She continues to stand out as a trailblazer, and her latest track Juice is a testament to her innovation and dedication to breaking boundaries.

Produced by Nacho Larraza and Karan Pandav, it combines infectious beats, clever lyrics, and Raja Kumari's signature delivery, resulting in a song that is both catchy and meaningful.

What truly sets Juice apart is its music video that exudes a refreshing aura of empowerment and cultural celebration. Directed by Keerthi Raju and choreographed by Piyush and Shazia, the music video transports viewers to a quintessential Bollywood setting from the 90s. Raja Kumari effortlessly blends her hip-hop persona with traditional Indian aesthetics, donning a mesmerizing ensemble and bringing her thumkas with those jhumkas! The video is not just a visual treat; it is a statement of empowerment. Raja Kumari, in her distinctive style, doesn't adhere to the traditional norms of beauty; instead, portrays a diverse and inclusive representation of women, sending a powerful message about self-love and body positivity.

Raja Kumari, sharing her inspiration behind the video, states, “Growing up, watching Bollywood films I always felt empowered by watching these beautiful women dance, but it was always in the context of the male gaze. I wanted to change this narrative, so I’ve created something that represents a shift to a woman’s point of view – a celebration of self-love. It’s all about embracing who I am and my body without any reservations. I’ve merged the essence of Indian Cinema with my East West fusion sound to create something unique. The concept has captivated me for quite some time, and finally I’ve brought it to life. My intention is to provoke thought and inspire movement through dance and reclaim that original charm that captivated me as a child.”

Juice is not just a music video; it's a captivating culmination of Raja Kumari's artistic vision, her commitment to empowering women, and her deep connection to her Indian heritage. With each beat, each step, and each lyric, she beckons us to embrace our true selves and celebrate the beauty that resides within - Juice ignites thought and inspires movement – both on the dance floor and in the hearts of those who watch.