Leela Palace’s renowned Kyoto Speakeasy ZLB 23 announces Magnetic Music Season 01

Replicating Japanese speakeasies, earlier this year, The Leela Palace Bengaluru introduced a secret retro-style bar hidden away on their premises — ZLB 23. The new place, with a dedicated space for transcending genres and styles of jazz music, is now all set to launch Magnetic Music Season 01 starting December 5. With a lineup of nine bands from around the world, the 10-day music festival brings a handpicked selection of some of the finest musicians across nine genres. Magnetic Music is committed to relaying original, curated music at this luxe and exclusive venue for its discerning guests. The hideout’s vintage décor and speakeasy style, serve as the backdrop for the festival, here are the artistes you can look forward to at Magnetic Music while savouring your prohibition-era cocktails and oriental bites.

The festival kicks off on Day 1 with Essence of Duality, an international band featuring sitarist Hindol Deb, harmonium player Clemens Orth, Christian Ramond playing double bass and Christoph Hillmann on drums. Their album, which goes by the same name, traverses the boundaries between jazz and Indian music making connections between the two. On Day 2, Colombian band from Bogota, Los Rolling Ruanas, take the spotlight. Having performed in Colombia, Latin America and The United States, the band known for their fusion of jazz, traditional instruments and modern contemporary music

has four studio albums.

Day 3 sees ZLB23’s resident band, MoonArra World Fusion, which was founded by city-based guitarist and composer Jagadeesh Ramanujam Mudambi and vocalist songwriter Madhuri Jagadeesh. MoonArra is popular for the fusion of the interaction and collective influences of Indian classical, jazz and world music influences and has performed internationally in significant jazz festivals and concerts overseas across Asia, Africa and Europe. Day 4 will see Gerard Machado Quartet follow suit. An accomplished jazz guitarist whose style of guitar playing is a unique blend of bebop jazz, rock and blues, look forward to Gerard’s uniquely Bengalurean sound. Speaking of quartets, the festival also boasts the Sourav Ghosh Quartet, members of whom all happened to meet one another at ZLB23, eventually forming a band of their own.

Another highlight of this event is Blue Grass Journeymen who aim to put traditional American bluegrass music under the spotlight. The band’s core members include Billy Cardine, Nabanita Sarkar, Summers Baker, Coleman Smith and founder, Patrick Fitzsimons. The last pair of bands concluding the festival are Karthik Mani Group and MaMoGi. The former is the first Indian percussionist to win the Independent World Music Award for World Fusion while the latter is a band packed with progressive rock, electronic and jazz music presented by Mohini Dey, Gino Banks and saxophonist Mark Hartsuch. Although this is just Season 1 and rather jazz heavy, in future editions the Kyoto Speakeasy intends to bring in folk, fusion and other genres to the festival.

December 5 to 15, 8 pm onwards. ZLB23, The Leela Palace, Old Airport Road.



