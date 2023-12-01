Musician Sayan Chakraborty pays tribute to Kishore Kumar through his new music video 

Singer, lyricist, and composer, Sayan Chakraborty speaks to Indulge on his latest Bengali song Tobei Kishore Kumar Hobe released as a music video under Flash Forward Productions; directed by Upahar Biswas, starring Kalpan Mitra.

How did you conceptualise the video?

Upahar Biswas motivated me to make the music video after she heard the song. There is a strong Baul lilt in this composition, so I wanted to keep the visuals earthy and retro. With Kishore Kumar, elements of his movies and humour were essential. The protagonist is also created in the mould of the maverick singer.

How inspiring was the process?

Upahar was instrumental in putting together the cast and crew. The arrangement and the instrumentation were orchestrated by Jhuppa da. We worked relentlessly till we got the flavour of the song right. Kalpan Mitra got the pulse of the song from the very first shot. Theatre artiste Pradip Biswas raised the energy level. Cinematographer Jo Kar did not rest until he got his shots right. We filmed over just 2 days, working on a tight budget, yet it never dampened our spirits. It was quite easy to draw inspiration from this amazing team.

What is the significance of Kishore Kumar in your life?

I grew up listening to Kishore Kumar, Mohd. Rafi, Geeta Dutt, and others. Kumar, apart from being an effortless singer, had a unique style of acting, funny without being in-your-face. There was a time when I preferred watching his films to his songs--Chalti ka Naam Gaadi, Padosan, Lookochuri, and Half Ticket to name a few. As a fan, I used to buy his music, listen to his songs time and again, and write down the ones that I was especially fond of.

One song of his that you always go back to

My father used to sing ‘Aa chal ke tujhe’ (Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein) and ‘Ei to hethay kunjo chhayaye’ (Lookochuri). These have been part of very fond childhood memories.

Do you think ‘paglami’ is required to pursue one’s passion?

Talent, hard work, and devotion are the key elements to being an outstanding performer in any field. Paglami, passion, obsession whatever you call it, is an additional ingredient that catapults you to the next level. It teaches you endurance and allows you to stay with your craft.

What makes music videos click?

Catchy melodies, relatable lyrics, engaging visuals, effective marketing, connection between the artist and the audience, and the timing of the release.

How impactful is social media in music today?

It has a significant impact allowing artists to directly connect with audiences. Viral trends on these platforms can propel songs to popularity. It is a powerful tool for established and emerging artists to reach and build their fan base.

Upcoming works?

A couple of compositions and planning the next video.

Video streaming on YouTube.