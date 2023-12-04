'It's like discovering a firefly in the jungle,' Kamlesh Purohit opens up about his new track 'Apni Kahani'

You find love in the most unexpected places and Kamlesh Purohit, an Indian singer-composer explores this sweet theme with his new track, Apni Kahani. The singer, with this track, wants to capture the feeling of chaos fading in the background when you find someone to love and be loved.

Growing up, the Chennai-based artiste saw music as a way to cut out the noise, to overlook the constraints that surrounded him. But little did he know that it would soon turn into his means of expression and hold a special place in his heart.

Now, he just wants to use the medium to spread happiness and connect with more and more people. His tracks, especially the latest one, mirror his musical motives. In an exclusive chat, Kamlesh, who is drawn towards infusing sufi accents with contemporary sounds, speaks to us about his latest releases, upcoming projects and lots more…

Tell us about your soothing new composition, Apni Kahaani. What inspired it?

Apni Kahaani was inspired by the pure and divine connection between two hearts, where love and passion come together in a beautiful union. The song captures the feeling of being blessed and excited to have found each other amidst life's chaos. It's like discovering a firefly in the jungle of dreams.

How would you describe your signature sound?

I don’t think I have a signature sound because my musical journey is marked by deep curiosity and exploration of varied genres. My previous releases span across contemporary, rock ballads, soft pop and even folk and Indian classical fusion. Each of these genres has a unique charm and I find inspiration from the diversity of sounds. I cherish the opportunity to delve into different musical landscapes and I'm genuinely passionate about everything I hear. I want the versatility to shape my creative identity.

What role do you think music plays in your life now?

Music is everything to me. It serves as a powerful means of expression. It allows me to convey the deepest emotions and stories that reside within me. It also provides me with an escape from the world, enabling me to be fully present in the moment. But most importantly, it grants me the invaluable gift of freedom to create, connect and share my passion with others. Music is not just a part of my life; it's the very essence of who I am.

What are your upcoming discography plans?

I have got some exciting projects in the pipeline. I have been working on a new album that features 12 unique collaborations with 12 different voices. There's a lot of experimentation and creativity going into it and I can not wait to share the diverse sounds and stories we have crafted. It's going to be a musical adventure like no other.

