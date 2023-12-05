Soumita Saha collaborates with DJ Simon G for Fly High

After the Success of EDM number Yaad Piya Ki singer and songwriter Soumita Saha collaborates with ace music producer DJ Simon G for Fly High. Fly High is an English original meandering mellifluously through pulsating beats of dance music amalgamating into Tillana effortlessly. Fly High introduces audience to the infectious melody and unforgettable groove that is all set to conquer hearts.

Fly High is streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The illustrated music video featuring DJ Simon G and Soumita has released on Melotunes official YouTube Channel. Album Art and music video's illustrated animation has been done by renowned illustrator Debarati De. The song has been mixed and mastered by Ritesh Roy. Fly High has been written and composed by DJ Simon G aka Simon Ghosh, and rendered by Soumita. EDM being her forte the singer is hopeful about her new project Fly High.

The poster

"I have been exploring EDM from 2017 officially, probably in India the fan base started sprouting around mid-2019 for this genre. Being a fusion enthusiast, I have witnessed North Indian style of Hindustani classical fusing with EDM for Yaad Piya Ki. Now it's time to witness how audience accepts EDM blending with carnatic Tillana for Fly High," adds Soumita.