Magnetic Fields Festival 2023 to bring sonic synergy to the opulent to the Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan

Celebrating the experimentation and evolution of the musical landscape, Magnetic Fields, a three-day-long music festival is back with its ninth edition. Known for hosting artistes pushing the boundaries and reshaping the sonic scene with their dynamic and eclectic sound, MFF, much like every year, will take place at the historical and opulent, Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan. Ahead of the festival, we speak to six artistes, who are transcending conventional genres and curating unique progressive music experiences, about their musical influences and lots more...

Rahul Giri, electronic music producer

Could you tell us how Bengaluru helped you figure out your signature sound and what can we look forward to at Magnetic Fields this year?

I started off performing live with Lounge Piranha in the mid-2000s in Bengaluru. The basics that I picked up then still form the basis of my music. For my upcoming performance and residency at Magnetic Fields, I am very excited to be working with four musicians from Mumbai and Pune for ten days leading up to the festival. The broad framework is to build upon traditional and contemporary practices to create something new.

Sanoli Chowdhary, singer-songwriter

How did Bengaluru influence your sound and what can we look forward to at Magnetic Fields, this year?

I was born in Kolkata but it’s Bengaluru — where I grew up — that has shaped me into the person I am. I have lived in Bengaluru almost my entire life and my perception of reality is in a way shaped by this city and everything that it has given to me. All of that either consciously or subconsciously is reflected in my music. For Magnetic Fields, I am playing a sort of electronic and ambient version of my originals. It’s a solo act and heavily guitar-influenced.

Carissa, DJ

What inspired you to pick up the music you DJ and what can we look forward to at Magnetic Fields this year?

I was mainly inspired by my mentor, Stalvart John. He hosts this party called Dynamite Disco Club and it so happened to be my first encounter with him. I danced all night long at these parties and being a ’90s kid, I resonated with it. Before I knew it, I was aggressively looking for disco and house mixes online. As for my performance at the festival, it’s not going to be short of anything but riveting. The best part about playing at a music festival is knowing that the crowd comes in for the music, so, it allows an artiste to experiment.

(L) Carissa, (Centre) Rahul Giri, (R) Sanoli Chowdhary

Disco Darman, DJ-music producer

Tell us how you design your set list and what can we look forward to at Magnetic Fields this year.

For me, as a disco DJ, the music that the crowd wants is the one that makes them dance or groove. I listen to each of my tracks like how the crowd does and if a track makes me move, it’s in the set. This year, I will be bringing some fresh and groovy disco tunes that I believe the crowd will truly enjoy, dance to and perhaps go back home falling a little more in love with this genre of music that has me under its spell.

Rasa, DJ

With your sets, what kind of sonic vibe do you generally choose and what can we look forward to at Magnetic Fields this year?

The sound varies based on where I’m playing, what kind of stage, the lineup, etc. Curating a set is mostly about how I feel in the moment and how well I can reciprocate it. My set and my performance at Magnetic Fields are going to be a surprise! But I can assure you it will be special. Ideas have been flowing and Jameson Underground is the right place to bring them to fruition.

Meba Ofilia, singer-songwriter

Tell us how you are bringing Meghalaya’s sounds to the mainstream music scene and what can we look forward to at Magnetic Fields this year.

I am doing what I can in my way and capacity to incorporate certain sounds of Meghalaya in some of the songs I have released. Golden is one such example where I incorporated some sounds from my lovely state. As for MFF, I am excited to introduce my songs and sounds to people who would’ve not known about me if it was not for this festival. We’ve been preparing a set with some variations from our usual set for this one.

(L) Rasa, (Centre) Disco Darman, (R) Meba Ofilia

INR19,000 onwards. December 15-17. At Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan. Nearest airport: Jaipur International Airport. Nearest railhead: Sadulpur Junction. By road, Alsisar is a six-hour drive from Delhi and four hours from Jaipur.

