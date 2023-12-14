Indo-Belgian singer Kanika Patawari releases new song

Singer – songwriter Kanika Patawari is back with her latest song ‘Aise Kaise’. The Indo-Belgian singer’s new song reflects her as a writer, singer and producer displaying multiple talents. The song is inspired from common experiences that individuals go through as they explore the nuances of modern relationships. The Hindi song reflects on how relations are perceived today, its debunks the myths associated with modern relationships and captures the vulnerability of human emotions.

Kanika mentions, “This is the most ‘real’ song I have ever written. This song is about very common personal experiences, which I just wanted to lay down in the simplest way. I feel it’s so normal for us to sweep things under the rug and not deal with big emotions that we experience. By way of writing this song, the message this brings is that it’s okay to take time to process whatever you’re going through.”

She has to her kitty ten songs till now which include Runak Jhunak, Lucky, Fikrein, Saari Raat and Dil Pardesi in languages like Hindi, English and Marwari. She currently divides her time between Los Angeles and Mumbai.