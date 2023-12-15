RAGA's flow of fury in latest track, Kheench Maari

Hip-hop artiste, Ravi Mishra aka, RAGA is known for his abrasive and intense ‘gangsta rap’, a subgenre characterised by belligerent lyricism, raw language, and confrontational delivery. RAGA’s vibe hits like a surprise beat drop in a silent room. He loves evoking crudeness, our lives’ unpolished character with the flick of his verbal wand. It’s not your average lyrical dance; it’s a gritty tango through the streets, where every verse holds the rhythm of the untamed. Think of him as some graffiti artist splashing factual tints. Discussing his latest track — a Nitin Randhawa-drop titled Kheench Maari — along with DG Immortals (Digvijay Mehra) in vocals and lyrics, he says that his music is all about dispatching rage constructively. His lyrics reflect his reality and observations, naturally incorporating outbursts and ferocity.

How did you land Kheench Maari?

I’ve been making music that has been categorised as ‘gangsta rap’ since the start of my career. While I have showcased versatility and other shades in my music, hardcore rap is what I have come to be known best for. Within this music, I think this song and the upcoming EP are pushing my boundaries for this type of music. I wanted to see what the desi ‘gangsta rap’ would sound like.

What sets your lyrical style apart in Indian hip-hop?

My favourite artistes and those who inspire me have always been known for their clear expression — translating life around them into their music and taking listeners into their world. I see things around me and put those things in my songs and that’s my lyrical style. To me, a song comes in the moment and it feels like I’m actively navigating my reality.

What advice would you give to aspiring hip-hop artistes, particularly within the rap genre?

Don’t try and take a shortcut. You have to find and build your character and speak your truth. You can only impact others honestly when you’re clear about what is impacting you. People will first trust the character you are bringing to them and what you stand for and take your words and art seriously when you do.

How do you feel about the evolution of rap, especially concerning its influence on popular culture?

One of the most beautiful things about rap and hip-hop culture is that it is a movement that leaves an impact on the grassroots. I believe that popular culture takes from and moves with this culture because it has something for everyone. I’m happy to see how hip-hop culture has grown in India making space for itself in the mainstream while continuing to retain a core community that engages and perpetuates this culture across social groups.

