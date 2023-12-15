Way of the world with Rashmeet Kaur

Rashmeet Kaur is a musical force. Her Bollywood hits include Thumkeshwari from Amar Kaushik’s 2022 horror comedy film Bhediya, and Nadiyon Paar from Roohi, as well as her collaboration with Nucleya for Major Lazer’s album Music is the Weapon which garnered a Grammy nomination for its peppy track Jadi Buti. Her song Bajre Da Sitta became viral on Instagram in 2020. Her voice has been integral to popular OTT show soundtracks, including Jee Karda (title track), Four More Shots, Made in Heaven, and more. Haye Ri Duniya, her song from her upcoming album, Kaura encases everything. Be it the infectious rhythm of drill to the hypnotic beats of trap, the vivacity of Afrobeat, the soul-soother of Lofi or the sound of crackling vinyl. Each song in Kaura features outstanding artistes from South to North India, as well as from France, Canada and Nigeria. Rashmeet’s composition and vocals, coupled with the lyrical work of IP Singh and Munawar Faruqui, render the project complete. A lot more is revealed when we chat with Rashmeet.

What was the inspiration behind Haye Ri Duniya?

Haye Ri Duniya draws its essence from the ongoing events shaping our world, weaving together emotions which are felt universally. Every word and melody in this song mirrors our shared experience with the trials we face collectively, acknowledging how each navigates their adversity in their own way. Inspired by the prevailing darkness around us, I decided to create a musical reflection that intrigues and engages, inviting listeners to connect with our reality.

Tell us more about the gothic video.

The video’s concept and execution were personally curated by me, expressing a sentiment crucial to address in today’s challenging times when everything seems bleak. The video reflects this darkness; hence, Ikka and I chose attire predominantly in black and grey, symbolising the world’s sombre hues. The deep conceptualisation was influenced by Doja Cat and FKA Twigs.

How do you connect with the track?

Haye Ri Duniya navigates the intricacies of duniya (the world) in a rustic, homegrown, and folk-inspired manner, beautifully crafted by the striking and poignant lyrics co-authored by Dhrruv Yogi. The beats curated by Rusha & Blizza infuse an irresistible groove, tailor-made for lively gatherings. I hope individuals sway and move to its infectious rhythm while forging a deep emotional connection with its themes. I hope they find solace in its relatability and the depth of its meaningful words.

Haye Ri Duniya, Pyar Ki Bahaar and Udd Jana from Kaura are streaming on all platforms.