Popstar Demi Lovato gets engaged to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes a year after dating

Jordan, a 32-year-old songwriter, first met Demi in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song Substance

author_img IANS Published :  18th December 2023 05:33 PM   |   Published :   |  18th December 2023 05:33 PM
Demi Lovato and musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes got engaged in Los Angeles after a year of dating, according to a confirmed media agency.

Popstar Demi Lovato has got engaged to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes after one year of dating. Demi and Jordan, who went public with their romance in August 2022, got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles, a representative for the singer confirmed, reports renowned media agency. 

Jordan, a 32-year-old songwriter, who first met Demi in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song Substance, popped the question with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring. After a "personal and intimate proposal," Jordan and Demi (who uses she/they pronouns) headed to Craig's, one of their favourite L.A. restaurants, to celebrate with their families.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Demi's 31st birthday in August, Jordan shared a carousel of sweet selfies and silly videos paying tribute to his now-fiancée. "Happy birthday to my best friend. you're obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it," he captioned the post. "but more importantly you're weird af and u make me cry laughing."

Aside from co-writing Substance with Demi, Jordan also shares writing credits on her tracks Happy Ending and City of Angels, all off Demi's eighth album Holy Fvck.

