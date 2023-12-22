Expectations are the real killer of joy: Zaeden 

Zaeden (Sahil Sharma) first kindled his Revelation India Tour in Mumbai. He aimed not merely to entertain but to unfurl a new chapter, to unfetter his identity through fresh visuals and an experiential mélange. The prospect of meeting the genuine fans in Hyderabad, an overdue rendezvous, evokes a deeply resonant exuberance, eager to orchestrate a connection and shared euphoria. Starting at 14, when he was already an artiste in the making, the direction of his professional ascent, however, burgeoned at 18, propelled by an unexpected yet pivotal moment — Hardwell, the luminary of EDM, casting light upon Zaeden’s remix on his radio show, an incandescent flare igniting his presence in India. A metamorphosis ensued in a transition from DJ to songsmith in 2019, culminating in Tere Bina. For Zaeden, the pursuit of a musical vocation wasn’t devoid of sacrifices. Genesis 1:1 encapsulated his liberation. The album bore the weight of his aspirations, speaking of his triumph of toil over self-doubt, as well as the ceaseless evolution intertwining with creation.

What were the key moments or realisations in your life which led you to pursue a music career?

I started my musical journey as a DJ/producer when I was 14 years old, and I’ve always been inclined towards music from an early age. I started pursuing music professionally when I was 18, thanks to Hardwell, one of the biggest names in EDM, who surprisingly played one of my remixes on his online radio show which led to people knowing of me in India. I made the transition from a DJ to a singer in 2019, after almost eight years of performing around the world as a DJ. Singing was always a big-time goal and I decided to transition to a singer-songwriter with the release of my debut single Tere Bina which to date resonates and is something my fans look forward to at every show. Some key moments off the top of my head are Hardwell playing my bootleg of Magic by Coldplay when I was 19, being the first Indian to be signed to Spinnin’ Records, working with Maroon 5 on the remix of their track Don’t Wanna Know, singing Tere Bina, my debut Hindi single at Tomorrowland, dropping my album Genesis 1:1 and so on. It’s just the beginning.

Are there any significant sacrifices or risks you had to take on the path to becoming a singer?

Expressing and penning down my experience working on Genesis 1:1 is a whole chapter of its own, but the output made me feel liberated and proud of what I’ve done. I felt like I had to prove myself as a writer/ singer, especially after being a successful DJ. So I put everything I had into the album. I don’t feel like I need to do things for others’ validation, but through the album, I learned that hardwork beats self-doubt every time. The real challenge is to learn along with what you’re creating.

How did you develop and refine your musical identity?

I just do what comes naturally. When I’m working on melodies, I always record a super scratch version with random words just to get the phonetics right. Later, I decide what language blends more with the phonetics and what I’m trying to express. I don’t have a fixed creative process for creating music, but I work towards refining it every day. I always try to experiment with sounds, do more things that I think are working, and always think about how I can make myself better as an artiste. It’s important to try new things, but also stay true to yourself and that’s something I try to balance through everything I do, just like what I did with Dreams — it was a different space for me, but it was still me at the end of it and that’s what I want to keep doing.

What was that specific point in your journey where you felt like you truly have ‘become’ a singer, a moment where you realised your music was making a significant impact?

Honestly, ever since my debut with Tere Bina — the response from the audience was so surreal that I realised this is what I was meant to do. The impact it has made is still palpable with every show.

As an artiste, what are the challenges that come from experimenting with new styles while staying true to one’s artistic ideology?

I genuinely think it’s all about finding a balance. It’s important to try new things and constantly evolve and try to be better, but you have to still stay true to yourself and your art. Finding a balance between the two is key, and it’s something I strive to keep in mind. It’s always just an output of all the sonic information I’ve gathered over the years just as a fan of these genres and the artistes that I listen to. There is never an agenda or need to consciously make a song in a specific genre. I just follow my heart and God.

Can you share a song or genre that might surprise your fans as one of your guilty pleasures?

I love anything by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, or Troye Sivan. Their work is inspiring and I love the new direction they all have been taking. Any song by you that you feel is underrated? 1000 Pieces is one of my personal favourites.

What’s a mistake that a musician can make?

Expectations are the real killer of joy. You have to believe in yourself, and your music and also believe that your audience will resonate with it. Trying to follow too many rules or tricks to be successful isn’t going to work, you have to be authentic and hope that your music finds the audience that it’s meant to without having too many expectations or pressure on yourself as an artiste.

Would you say, as a singer, you have bouts of creative freedom and can express yourself in a way people would know you as a person, through your music?

Definitely. I put my heart and soul into every project that I make, regardless of how long it takes or what the process is. I think my fans have an idea of who I am through my music, and our various interactions, whether it’s at shows or online.

