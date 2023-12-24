On Christmas Eve, Anupam Roy releases his version of Baundule Ghuri

After the song Baundule Ghuri from the film Dawshom Awbotaar reached a whopping 7 million reach on social media platforms, YouTube, singer Anupam Roy just unveiled the solo version of the song in his voice this Christmas Eve. We had a chat with the singer-composer about the same and the year ahead.

Tell us why you thought of a solo version of Baundule Ghuri?

Whenever any composition of mine that are sung by others bust charts, my listeners love to hear a version sung by me. That happened in the case of a song that I composed for Ardhangini , which Iman sang, and now, this song. Baundule was a duet but was meant for three characters played by Anirban Bhattacharya, Jaya Ahsan, and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The antara was visualised for Prosenjit's character symbolising his life's ups and downs, so it was a mix of love, longing, heartache, and everything in between.

My solo version of the song was released today. I have incorporated a few new musical instruments and have also added and altered portions of the lyrics which I felt could have been before, but I couldn't manage due to lack of time.

How has the year 2023 treated you professionally?

It was a very busy and successful year musically and my film compositions got a lot of love be it for Ardhangini, Dawshom Awbotaar or more recently Pradhan which was released just two days back. Also, my album Odrishyo Nagardolar Trip, consisting of 8 songs did pretty well after its release early this year.

Your future projects?

I am working on the music for many films slated for the coming year. Currently, I am composing for Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Amar Boss, the shooting for which has started. I am also composing for Shubhendu Chaki's film Chirkut starring Mimi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee and Kaushik Ganguly's Ojogyo starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta. Apart from that, I am a part of Shiboprosad-Nandita's Puja film and Srijit Mukherji's Puja release, Tekka, starring Dev and Rukmini.

How do you cope with creative lows?

I take a break and read a book during times of creative blocks. Life itself is very stressful but music is not like sports where you compete to win. There's a place under the sun for all of us since it's an emotional journey where you create something soulful. It's not a monopoly business.

The lessons you picked up in all these years?

I follow a middle path -- neither do I get carried away by success nor can failures hit me.

What kind of music do you love listening to?

I love Bengali modern songs and band songs -- anything popular and contemporary. I love songs that are meaningful and offer a well-balanced fusion of lyrics and music