ANNIV SPL: The Nandy Sisters speak about their musically rocking year

Social media singing sensations Antara and Ankita Nandy have had quite a year. From a dual playback debut in Raktabeej to the viral collaboration Ailo Uma Durga Puja song to the US tour, these sisters had a sonorous ride through 2023. With a plethora of collaborations awaiting them in 2024, the singing duo can't wait for the year to begin on a high note. We speak with them on their journey ahead.

How did music happen to you?

Antara: We always had a musical environment at home. When I was around 3 years my mother recognised my talent and wanted to make sure that I was trained in music. That’s when we shifted to Kolkata from Assam and my journey started. Ankita came to music around 2020 when we started posting music videos and Balcony Concerts happened. Those videos went viral and acted as a motivation for her to join in.

Ankita: For me it was unplanned. If you wake up to your own sibling doing riyaaz at 5 am beside you, it starts getting into your system slowly.

What works with today’s audience?

Antara: Nobody knows but as artistes our goal is to do something that would hook the audience and provide joy to us.

Ankita: In fact, during Balcony Concerts during COVID our motive was to spread smile and positivity through our art. We believe every artiste has their own style and audience.

Is collaboration the way forward?

Antara: Definitely. I have been collaborating as a solo artiste for a long time and now the two of us do it with the Gungunale Series of music videos. It’s a way of learning also and helps in the overall growth of reach among the audience.

Ankita: Gungunale is a musical collaboration, especially with actors. We started with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Abir Chatterjee, Mithila Palkar, Adah Sharma and have more Bollywood artistes coming up. We were skeptical when we started if such big artistes would collaborate with us for a music video but it got a warm response from everyone. We are soon going to do a Maharashtra and Gujarat chapter with renowned actors.

Antara: If we see the series growing we might as well travel to other states and extend it.

Do you perceive Nakku Nakkur and Ailo Uma as milestones in your careers?

Antara: I grew up wanting to sing in a Bengali movie and Nakku Nakkur from Raktabeej happened. It’s a feeling that cannot be expressed. It was a phenomenal project to make a dual debut. It will always remain one of the most special projects.

For Ailo Uma, when the composer Mallar got in touch I was elated. I instantly fell in love because it had a groovy vibe. Till then I did not know it was happening for Monami di. On the day of the recording, I came to know it was for her which was a dream come true. When the song was released I was in the US tour in Virginia. I was just done with my second song when the audience started asking for Ailo Uma and everybody had come prepared with the hook step. It took USA by storm. It’s a different happiness to get song requests of your own song.

How’s the experience of performing live on stage? A memory from the US tour?

Antara: What works online does not work on stage. It took us years to understand it. But it’s a thrilling experience to try and understand the nerve of the audience as they are different everywhere. How you present yourself, what songs you sing, taking calls on stage, it’s exciting. Earlier Ankita used to leave it on me but now she makes her own decisions which are nice. In my last show in US in South Jersey a child came running and demanded me to sing Nakku Nakkur.

Ankita, how do you look at your journey?

From being the naughty kid to being serious about music, now I want to put more effort in it. Probably the validation, acceptance and love have worked. Since Nakku Nakkur im open to doing more playbacks if the opportunity comes.

How do you take care of your voice?

Antara: I learned this the hard way. Not overworking and taking ample rest. This US tour my momager Ma was extra careful due to the weather with mufflers and sweaters. Leaving it on us we would have been focusing on fashion.

Any trends that will pick up in 2024

Antara: It’s about the Lo-fi trend and calming music like Anuv Jain- Prateek Kuhad.

Ankita: Indie music is also picking up.

Upcoming works

Antara: A movie song. Both of us are planning a couple of originals. We are launching The Nandy Sisters Live with a new concept.

Ankita: The Gungunale Maharashtra Chapter is happening.

Antara: For Gungunale, we will collaborate with Sushant Divgikar, dancer Kumar Sharma and others.